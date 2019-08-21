Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Finisar alerts:

Shares of FNSR stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Finisar has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Finisar by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Finisar by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Finisar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Finisar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Finisar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.