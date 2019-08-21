Fire Lotto Market Cap Achieves $116,462.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $116,462.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

