First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $19,160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $15,566,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1,126.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 723,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 664,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,857. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

