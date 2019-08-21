First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) is Kellner Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the quarter. First Data accounts for about 6.2% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Data worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 332,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Data by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,179 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in First Data by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,715.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of First Data stock remained flat at $$31.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

