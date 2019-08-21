First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $71.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,676,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.93. 23,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,969. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

