First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.74

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.74 and traded as high as $25.08. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 876 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 56,017 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000.

