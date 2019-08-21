First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Position Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 94,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,023,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of FCVT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,788. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.