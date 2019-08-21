Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFD opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

