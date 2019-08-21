Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00040456 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $81,253.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.85 or 0.04935986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

