Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) vs. Avantor (NASDAQ:AVTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $112.96 million 3.71 -$59.01 million ($0.80) -7.55 Avantor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avantor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluidigm and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avantor 0 3 18 0 2.86

Fluidigm presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.34%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Fluidigm’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Avantor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Fluidigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -57.48% -31.45% -12.50% Avantor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avantor beats Fluidigm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments and consumables, including IFCs, assays, and reagents to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. The company sells its products to academic institutions, life sciences, and clinical research laboratories that conduct research, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

