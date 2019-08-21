Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.36

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $391.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

