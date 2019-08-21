Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karl Watson acquired 65,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,200 shares in the company, valued at $452,488. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,375 shares of company stock valued at $633,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forterra by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Forterra by 1,606.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,585. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $410.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

