Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Shares of FTS stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$54.69. 220,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,961. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$40.71 and a 1-year high of C$54.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

