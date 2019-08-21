freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.99 ($24.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNTN shares. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of freenet stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting €17.40 ($20.23). 700,529 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.65. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

