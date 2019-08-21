Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a conviction-buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 917.36 ($11.99).

LON:FRES traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 663.40 ($8.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 760.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 812.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Charles Jacobs acquired 1,600 shares of Fresnillo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

