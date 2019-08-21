FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.33

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $4.69. FRONTEO shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of 522.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO)

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

