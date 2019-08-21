Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST) Stock Price Down 2%

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd (LON:FST) shares traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.51 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.51 ($0.31), 51,724 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 67,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.

About Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, a technology company, engages in the commercial exploitation of wireless technologies and systems in the radio and smart audio sectors in the United States, North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers chips, modules, and software for consumer audio devices.

