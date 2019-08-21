FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Jerash Holdings (US) in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.32% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

