Gardner Denver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,079,000 after buying an additional 4,946,203 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,422,000 after buying an additional 1,708,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,374,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

