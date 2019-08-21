GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. GCN Coin has a market cap of $151,185.00 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $33.94 and $18.94. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00724176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000528 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 170,897,585,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

