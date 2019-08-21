Genesis Vision Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $197,865.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00011872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ovis, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00265794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.01295022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00092452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

