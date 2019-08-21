Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THRM. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $151,593.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,152 shares of company stock worth $601,489. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,228,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

