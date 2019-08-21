Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.34

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.34 and traded as low as $48.98. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 83,651 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

