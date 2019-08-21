Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.4% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 131,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 134,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

