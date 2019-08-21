Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,686,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,669,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. 121,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $907,479 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

