Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 141,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,660. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 21,502 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $247,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $100,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 65.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

