GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $158,310.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $158,310.00 and $6,463.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

