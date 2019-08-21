Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.52). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 267,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 1,046,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

