GoldMint Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, GoldMint has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003260 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. GoldMint has a total market cap of $623,342.00 and approximately $533.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01318180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00093153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000434 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

