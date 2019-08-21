GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPX. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

GP Strategies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 24,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 157,483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

