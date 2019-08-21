Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.41

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 46141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and a PE ratio of -44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

