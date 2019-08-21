Granite Real Estate Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Granite Real Estate has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.