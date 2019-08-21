Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $125.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 118,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

