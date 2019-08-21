GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $11.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 95,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,874,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

