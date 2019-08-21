Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $15.96. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a … dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

