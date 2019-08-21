Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Gulfport Energy posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 3,670,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 160,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 1,203,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 382,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 178,885 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

