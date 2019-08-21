GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 13,528 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 699,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 288,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,625 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 465,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

