GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

