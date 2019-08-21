GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 690.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.49.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

