Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $282,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $803,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $281.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,061. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The company has a market capitalization of $278.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.79 and a 200-day moving average of $249.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

