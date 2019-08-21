Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12,791.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 935,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 739,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.