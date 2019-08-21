Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Facebook by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 61,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,379,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,886 shares of company stock valued at $202,031,242. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.92. 4,371,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

