HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.10

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. ValuEngine downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

