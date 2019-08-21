Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading Up 19.9%

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)’s share price was up 19.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.67, approximately 186,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 37,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $279.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.