Hayden Royal LLC Sells 392 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 529,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $344.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

