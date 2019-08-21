Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.76

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.76 and traded as high as $148.40. Hays shares last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 2,710,457 shares traded.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas cut Hays to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.09 ($2.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56.

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

