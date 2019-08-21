Head to Head Analysis: GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Koninklijke KPN (NASDAQ:KKPNY)

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million 8.62 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -38.22 Koninklijke KPN $6.65 billion 1.94 $320.05 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty 83.86% -5.83% -2.96% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. GCI Liberty does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GCI Liberty and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 4 0 2.80 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 2 0 3.00

GCI Liberty presently has a consensus target price of $69.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

