HeartBout Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 5% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $252,783.00 and $16,011.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01308016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00093084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.