Heico (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.62

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.62 and last traded at $145.62, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Heico alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.34 per share, with a total value of $99,516.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,473 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Heico by 10,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 329,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 326,807 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,835,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heico by 1,441.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,964 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,271,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heico by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,797 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heico (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.