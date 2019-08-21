HeidelbergCement (HEI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI):

8/13/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/30/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:HEI traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.80 ($70.70). 435,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.14 and a 200-day moving average of €66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.